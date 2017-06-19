Rally outside High Court supporting c...

Rally outside High Court supporting climate case

A rally supporting Sarah Thomson's climate change case against the Minister for Climate Change Issues is happening at 9:30 am outside the Wellington High Court today. Local group, Oil Free Wellington, is organising the rally in a show of support for climate justice and for an end to fossil fuel exploration.

