Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Nustar Energy L.P. Cut by Analyst

Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Nustar Energy L.P. in a research note issued on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

