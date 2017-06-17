Project begins to clean pollution from Wisconsin harbor
A project to remove contaminated sediments from a harbor on Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin is underway after years of planning and legal battles. Contractors have started to dredge the bottom of the Ashland harbor, which long has been tainted with cancer-causing pollutants and clogged with wood from shuttered lumber mills as well as cast-off docks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|12
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 26
|Halton UK eh
|125
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC