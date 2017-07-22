President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

President Donald Trump, center, standing with from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Vice President Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. less President Donald Trump, center, standing with from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Vice President Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, ... more The five-member commission that oversees natural gas pipelines and other energy projects is down to a single commissioner as one of the panel's two remaining members is stepping down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.