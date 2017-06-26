PPL Corporation PPL Electric Utilities offers new service to customers who are moving
Moving to a new home can be stressful, so PPL Electric Utilities is offering its customers a free service to make the process easier. When residential customers call PPL to set up their electric service whether for the first time or when moving they now will have the option to take care of their cable or satellite television, home phone, internet and home security services at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Sat
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC