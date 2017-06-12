Pipeline in Ala., Ga., Fla. set to op...

Pipeline in Ala., Ga., Fla. set to open soon

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A 515-mile underground natural gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia and Florida is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month. The pipeline was constructed from a point near Alexander City, Alabama, to south of Orlando, Florida, to supply gas to Florida Power and Light and Duke Energy of Florida.

Chicago, IL

