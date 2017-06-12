PG&E Senior Vice President and CNO Ed Halpin to Retire at End of 2017
Edward D. Halpin, Senior Vice President, Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer of Pacific Gas and Electric Company , and a 35-year veteran of the energy industry, has notified the company of his intention to retire effective December 31, 2017. The date provides the company with the appropriate time to ensure an effective transition period.
