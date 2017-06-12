PG&E Senior Vice President and CNO Ed...

PG&E Senior Vice President and CNO Ed Halpin to Retire at End of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Edward D. Halpin, Senior Vice President, Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer of Pacific Gas and Electric Company , and a 35-year veteran of the energy industry, has notified the company of his intention to retire effective December 31, 2017. The date provides the company with the appropriate time to ensure an effective transition period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... 1 hr Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Wed A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Wed was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC