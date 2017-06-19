PG&E begins aerial wildfire patrols
Pacific Gas and Electric Company has begun its aerial patrols to locate wildfires across its service areas. In 2016, the third year of the patrols, PG&E and Mendocino Co-Op planes spotted 142 fires, and in seven instances, PG&E was first to report the fires to Cal Fire or the U.S. Forest Service.
