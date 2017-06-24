Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
According to Zacks, "PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on growing its reserves and shareholder value through a combination of drilling development locations and high potential exploration prospects along and in the Gulf of Mexico. " Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PQ.
