PECO Energy Corporation Four PECO Employees Receive Company's Highest ...
PECO and its parent company, Exelon, honored four outstanding PECO employees at the annual Energy for the Community Awards ceremony in Philadelphia today . The Energy for the Community Awards are the company's highest honor recognizing employees for their exceptional commitment to volunteering and advancing our communities.
