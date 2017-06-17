Overnight storms knock out power for at least 7,000 northeast Kansans
As many as 7,000 northeast Kansas residents found themselves without power Saturday morning after severe thunderstorms passed through overnight. Strong winds damaged poles and pulled down power lines in several areas, said Westar Energy spokeswoman Ebony Clemons.
