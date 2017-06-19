Oil prices enter bear market as suppl...

Oil prices enter bear market as supply glut fears return

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Crude plunged into a bear market on Tuesday, sinking another 2.2% to settle at a nine-month low of $43.23 a barrel. The sell-off leaves oil down 22% from early January, eclipsing the 20% needed to qualify for a bear market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May '17 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC