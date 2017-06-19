Oil falls again, despite decline in U...

Oil falls again, despite decline in US crude supplies

15 hrs ago

The recent drop in price indicates that efforts by OPEC and 10 other oil-producing countries to cut their production to reduce a supply glut and push prices higher are falling short. While Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations involved in the deal have met their targeted cuts, an unforeseen increase in U.S. supply has countered these efforts.

Chicago, IL

