OGE Energy Corp. OGE Energy Joins Energy Impact Partners Utility Coalition
Energy Impact Partners LP announced the addition of OGE Energy Corp. as the twelfth investor in its Nexus strategic partner network. OGE Energy joins Southern Company, National Grid plc, Xcel Energy Inc., AGL, Avista Corp., Fortis Inc., Ameren Corp., Great Plains Energy Inc., Madison Gas and Electric Co., TEPCO, and PTT Public Company Limited as Nexus Partners working collaboratively to identify innovative products, technologies, and business models within the emerging energy economy.
