Nuke plant to shut down to replace le...

Nuke plant to shut down to replace leaky water seals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

One of two nuclear power plants at Indian Point in Westchester County is being shut down to replace leaky water seals. Entergy Corporation says the Unit 3 power plant 30 miles north of New York City will be shut down Sunday night to replace two water seals between the lid of the reactor and the reactor vessel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 9 shoulda been here 127
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC