Nuke plant to shut down to replace leaky water seals
One of two nuclear power plants at Indian Point in Westchester County is being shut down to replace leaky water seals. Entergy Corporation says the Unit 3 power plant 30 miles north of New York City will be shut down Sunday night to replace two water seals between the lid of the reactor and the reactor vessel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|shoulda been here
|127
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC