Nuke plant shuts down due to faulty water pump
One of two nuclear power plants at Indian Point in Westchester County has been shut down due to a faulty water pump. The Entergy Corporation says the Unit 2 power plant in Buchanan was shut Monday afternoon following an issue with the speed control system on one of the unit's two main feedwater pumps.
