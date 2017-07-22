News 5 mins ago 2:40 p.m.IDs released following yesterday's fatal TECO plant accident
The accident killed two people and sent four people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The call came in at around 4:20pm during what was described as routine maintenance on a slag tank.
