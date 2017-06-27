Mississippi utility will stop efforts to complete coal plant
A Mississippi utility, faced with a regulatory ultimatum, said Wednesday that it will suspend efforts to complete a first-of-its-kind coal-fueled power plant. Mississippi Power Co., a unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., said Wednesday that it could lose another $3.4 billion from the Kemper County power plant if it can't reach a settlement with regulators.
