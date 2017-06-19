Michigan cuts ties to contractor on o...

Michigan cuts ties to contractor on oil spill analysis

A company hired to analyze the worst-case scenario of an oil pipeline failure in the Straits of Mackinac has been fired because of a conflict of interest with Enbridge Energy, the state of Michigan announced Wednesday. An employee on the project subsequently worked on another project for Enbridge, which owns Line 5 in northern Michigan.

