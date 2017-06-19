Margaret Kenequanash appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Wataynikaneyap Power

The Board of Directors of Wataynikaneyap Power are pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Kenequanash to the position of Chief Executive Officer for Wataynikaneyap Power, effective August 15, 2017. "Margaret's extensive history with the project, her leadership, knowledge of and commitment to First Nation peoples has positioned her well to oversee Wataynikaneyap Power, which is owned by 22 First Nation communities.

