Leaders line up to kick Trump

Leaders line up to kick Trump

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

US President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accord in the Rose Garden of the White House. Picture: Saul Loeb/AFP CRITICS have blasted Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement to curb climate change as reckless, immoral and a massive middle finger to the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) May 20 USS LIBERTY 10
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC