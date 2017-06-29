Judge to decide terms of injunction in TVA lawsuit

A federal judge is expected to rule on the terms of an injunction that regulates how the Tennessee Valley Authority removes trees along right of ways while TVA works on an Environmental Impact Statement. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports residents of a Knoxville subdivision filed a lawsuit against the TVA in 2014, claiming the TVA changed its policy from cutting down trees that posed immediate danger to power lines to one that cut down "an extremely large number of trees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.