Is Southwestern Energy A Good Investment?
Southwestern Energy is a good bet for investors willing to accept some risk. The company has been trying to enhance its balance sheet and credit metrics in the last two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 9
|shoulda been here
|127
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC