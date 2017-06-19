Iowan running six marathons in six days for MS
Amanda Scott, decorates the front of The Washington during an event to help raise money for the treatment and awareness of multiple sclerosis May 13 in Burlington. Amanda will run six marathons in six days from Des Moines to Davenport Monday as part of MS Run the US Her goal is to raise $10,000.
