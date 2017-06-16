Insider Buying: North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Insider Purchases C$13,314.00 in Stock
North American Energy Partners Inc. insider North American Energy Partners purchased 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$13,314.00.
