ING bank says it will not finance major Canadian pipeline projects
Dutch lender ING Groep NV has said it would not finance any of Canada's major pipeline projects, including TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL and Energy East and Enbridge Inc's Line 3, after pressure from activists. The move came after ING earlier this month publicly disavowed Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain expansion project, but did not name any other Canadian projects.
