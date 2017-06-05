Idaho officials approve utility's pla...

Idaho officials approve utility's plan to close coal plant

State officials have approved an Idaho utility company's plan to close a coal-fired power plant in Nevada about 10 years ahead of schedule and raise monthly bills for customers to cover depreciation costs. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission announced Monday a settlement with Idaho Power to close the North Valmy Generating Station near Valmy, Nevada, by 2025.

