Husky Energy hired Natural Resource Minister Jim Carr's former chief of staff

Janet Annesley, who left Parliament Hill early last month for personal reasons, is now the vice-president of corporate affairs at Husky Energy. The Conflict of Interest Act says a political staffer at Annesley's level cannot work for a company with which she has had "direct and significant official dealings" in the past year, but Husky says Canada's ethics watchdog cleared the hire.

