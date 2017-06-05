Homes across Hampshire left without p...

Homes across Hampshire left without power

16 hrs ago

Just before midday, Scottish and Southern Energy said that 380 homes in the Forest still had no power, with the issues starting late last night as a result of the heavy wind and rain. Thirty-two homes in Fair Oak had also been left without power when the cut first happened this morning.

Chicago, IL

