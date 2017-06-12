Halliburton Names New Chief Financial Officer
Halliburton Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Weber as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective June 22, 2017. Weber joins Halliburton from Parker Drilling Company, a global provider of drilling services and rental tools, where he served for four years as senior vice president and CFO.
