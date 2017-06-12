Guyana allows ExxonMobil, partners to start drilling for oil

Guyana has issued an operating license and environmental permit to ExxonMobil, which has said it made "significant" oil discoveries off the South American country's coast. Resources Minister Raphael Trotman says Exxon and partners Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and CNOOC Nexen can now drill an area believed to contain at least two billion barrels of oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.