Great Plains Energy Kansas City Zooms Ahead in Electric Vehicle...
Kansas City metro experienced the most growth of electric vehicle adoption in the United States, for the second quarter in a row, and widened the gap between other cities like Las Vegas, LA and Denver. With a 78 percent growth from 2016 to 2017, the KC region has transformed into a hot spot for electric vehicles.
