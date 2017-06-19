Four of biggest Canada banks are main Trans Mountain lenders -filings
Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday. Activists have said they would exert pressure on those banks to drop Trans Mountain once they are named.
