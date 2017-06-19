FirstEnergy reported to repeat purchase
According to multiple sources, including West Virginians For Energy Freedom Coalition and the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis, Ohio-based FirstEnergy, owner of Potomac Edison and Mon Power, has applied to purchase a plant based upon a model purchase in 2013 that has cost consumers over $160 million. FirstEnergy has filed its application with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to sell their Pleasants power plant to its subsidiaries Potomac Edison and Mon Power.
