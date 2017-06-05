FirstEnergy JCP&L Completes New Transmission Line Project in Monmouth ...
As part of Jersey Central Power & Light's ongoing efforts to make its electric system stronger and more flexible, a new transmission line has been energized in Monmouth County to benefit more than 180,000 customers in Colts Neck, Howell, Neptune, Tinton Falls and Wall. The $124 million Oceanview Reinforcement Project is the second JCP&L transmission project in Monmouth County to go into service over the past several weeks in advance of the summer season that produces higher demand for electricity.
