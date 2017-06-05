FirstEnergy JCP&L Completes New Transmission Line Project in Monmouth ...

As part of Jersey Central Power & Light's ongoing efforts to make its electric system stronger and more flexible, a new transmission line has been energized in Monmouth County to benefit more than 180,000 customers in Colts Neck, Howell, Neptune, Tinton Falls and Wall. The $124 million Oceanview Reinforcement Project is the second JCP&L transmission project in Monmouth County to go into service over the past several weeks in advance of the summer season that produces higher demand for electricity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.