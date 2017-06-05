FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Upgrading Tra...

FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Upgrading Transmission Line in Central Ohio...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

FirstEnergy Corp. is rebuilding and modernizing a 69-kilovolt transmission line to enhance service reliability for approximately 10,000 electric customers near Mansfield, Ohio. When completed this fall, the upgraded line will enhance the flow of electricity across the local system and use smart technologies to help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Mon Robert Espinosa 13
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 12
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC