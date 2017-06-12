FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Completes Tra...

FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Completes Transmission Project in Huron...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

FirstEnergy Corp. recently energized a new 69-kilovolt transmission line and upgraded two local electric substations to reinforce the power grid and enhance service reliability for electric customers in Huron County, Ohio, and the surrounding area. The $20 million project strengthens the local electric system and helps boost the performance of five key transmission lines serving Ohio Edison customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Wed A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Wed was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC