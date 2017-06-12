FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Completes Transmission Project in Huron...
FirstEnergy Corp. recently energized a new 69-kilovolt transmission line and upgraded two local electric substations to reinforce the power grid and enhance service reliability for electric customers in Huron County, Ohio, and the surrounding area. The $20 million project strengthens the local electric system and helps boost the performance of five key transmission lines serving Ohio Edison customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Wed
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Wed
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC