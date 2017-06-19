FirstEnergy Executive Vice President James H. Lash to Retire
FirstEnergy Corp. announced that James H. Lash, executive vice president of FirstEnergy and president, FirstEnergy Generation, will retire effective August 1, 2017 after 28 years with the company. "Jim has built a world-class organization through his longstanding commitment to safety and operational excellence, and the company has benefited significantly from his many years of dedicated service," said Charles E. Jones, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer.
