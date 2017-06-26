FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Receives $34.52 Average PT from Brokerages
FirstEnergy Corporation has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
