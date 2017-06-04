FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy Corp. from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|12
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|May 26
|Halton UK eh
|125
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC