Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'
Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless." New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has requested more materials from the oil producer as part of an ongoing probe that has already reviewed nearly 3 million documents.
