Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's cl...

Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless." New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has requested more materials from the oil producer as part of an ongoing probe that has already reviewed nearly 3 million documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 23 hr shoulda been here 127
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 23 hr Threestax 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Thu Obumer 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC