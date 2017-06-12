Experts: Keystone XL pipeline power lines will hurt cranes
Environmental experts in Nebraska say transmission lines to power pumping stations for the planned Keystone XL pipeline would threaten endangered whooping cranes. Representatives from environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Bold Nebraska, submitted written testimony on Monday to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, saying they object to the $8 billion pipeline's impact on natural resources.
