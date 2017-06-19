Energy stocks lead TSX lower as oil price falls
Canadian oil and gas producers dragged Toronto's main stock index sharply lower this morning as crude oil prices fell. Cenovus Energy was among the hardest hit with its shares down about 10 per cent after it announced the pending retirement of its CEO and revised estimates for asset sales and cost cutting.
