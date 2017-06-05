Encana selling Colorado natural gas unit to Denver company for US$735 million
Encana Corp. has a deal to sell its Piceance natural gas assets in Colorado for US$735 million cash to Caerus Oil and Gas LLC of Denver. The Piceance assets include approximately 3,100 operated wells, which produced about 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the first quarter.
