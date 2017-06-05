Encana selling Colorado natural gas u...

Encana selling Colorado natural gas unit to Denver company for US$735 million

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Encana Corp. has a deal to sell its Piceance natural gas assets in Colorado for US$735 million cash to Caerus Oil and Gas LLC of Denver. The Piceance assets include approximately 3,100 operated wells, which produced about 240 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 16 hr shoulda been here 127
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 17 hr Threestax 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Thu Obumer 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC