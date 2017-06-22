Enbridge to start Line 3 construction despite lack of key U.S. approval
Enbridge says it will begin phased construction of the Canadian portion of its Line 3 pipeline project on Aug. 1, even though the American side is still awaiting regulatory approval. Spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton says about 600 contractor workers and up to 200 Enbridge staff are set to begin clearing land and installing pipe for the line which runs from central Alberta to Manitoba.
