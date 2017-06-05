Enbridge sets out oil pipeline growth...

Enbridge sets out oil pipeline growth plan to cover Western Canada for a decade

17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Enbridge Inc has outlined a pipeline expansion plan it says can cover the expected oil production increase from Western Canada for the next decade. The company's executive vice-president of liquids pipelines says the replacement and restoration of its Line 3 pipeline, combined with upgrades and adjustments to other pipelines on its mainline system, could add about 875,000 barrels a day of capacity.

Chicago, IL

