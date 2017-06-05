Emera officials optimistic they'll ge...

Emera officials optimistic they'll get clean energy deal with Massachusetts

Read more: The Guardian

Emera is banking that Massachusetts will see its proposed submarine power cable from New Brunswick to Plymouth, Mass., as the best option to provide the state with clean electricity. Dan Muldoon, executive vice-president for major renewable and alternative energy, says the Atlantic Link would have a capacity of about 1,000 megawatts, with the majority of the power coming from wind in New Brunswick and hydro from other facilities, such as Muskrat Falls in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Chicago, IL

