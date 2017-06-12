EDF Renewable Energy Signs Agreement to Sell 50% of Great Western Wind Project to Alliant Energy
Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary conditions precedent. "EDF RE is a renewable energy leader and we are proud to establish a partnership with them," said Alliant Energy Vice President of Business Development Joel Schmidt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC