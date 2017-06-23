Devon Energy Corporation Expected to ...

Devon Energy Corporation Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Devon Energy Corporation - Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56.

Chicago, IL

