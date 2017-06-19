Conservative MP asks ethics watchdog to reconsider OK'ing Husky Energy hire
Conservative MP Blaine Calkins wants the federal ethics watchdog to reconsider her decision to allow the former chief of staff to Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr to go work for a Calgary-based energy company. Janet Annesley, who left Parliament Hill early last month, is now senior vice-president of corporate affairs at Husky Energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC